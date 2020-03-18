|
Heather Paplham
Neenah - On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Heather Nicole Paplham Sheppard (West) passed away at the age of 46 as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident.
Heather was born on October 6, 1973, to John L. and Mary Jane West. She graduated from Menasha High School Class of 1992 and Fox Valley Technical Institute. Heather had three children, Alairyse, Hayden, and Chase, and was married to Charles Sheppard on September 27, 2019.
Heather had a beautiful smile and a passion for the outdoors and was most comfortable hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with her animals. She loved to cook and can and to share her meals with her family and everyone around her. People were always happy to receive jars of her pickles and dilly beans. She recently developed a love for crafting, especially making decorative wreaths. Sharing things with others truly made Heather happy. She never let anyone leave her house empty handed and would always arrive wherever she went carrying eggs, canned goods, food, plants or something to leave when she left. Heather's selfless act of being a registered organ donor was her final gift to others.
Heather is survived by her husband Charles, her three children Alairyse Miller (Noah), Hayden Stecker, and Chase Paplham, her mother Mary Jane West and special friend Jerry Calenberg, her father John West and stepmother Cindy West, her grandson Waylon Miller and soon-to-be new granddaughter, her sisters Michelle West (special friend Chris Fahrbach), Stefanie (husband Steve) Jankowski, and Wendelyn West (special friend Todd Blom), along with her new extended step family and several nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.
Due to the current coronavirus situation, a traditional gathering is not possible at this time, but we are hoping we can all gather in spirit. Please do something special to honor Heather's memory on Saturday March 28. A remembrance page has been set up at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/heather-paplham-west-sheppard/2671 where we can share memories and/or how we chose to honor Heather.
Don't weep at my grave
for I am not there.
I've a date with a
butterfly to dance in the air.
I'll be singing in the
sunshine, wild and free
playing tag with the wind
while I am waiting for thee.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020