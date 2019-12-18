Services
Helen A. Hoeller


1943 - 2019
Helen A. Hoeller Obituary
Helen A. Hoeller

Appleton - Helen Ann Hoeller, 76, of Appleton died on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born on November 5, 1943, to the late Irvin and Ruth (Klemp) Bernt in Manitowoc. Helen grew up on a farm in Fredonia where she cared for many animals, she especially loved tending to the horses. She had a special place in her heart for her golden retrievers, Gracie and Magic. Helen was united in marriage to James Hoeller on March 12, 1976, they were married for 33 years before James passed away on February 15, 2009. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church. Helen enjoyed a long and happy career at Presto Products in Sales. She took joy in her flower garden, most notably she loved tulips. Helen was a selfless, strong, independent and a caring person who always put others before herself. She was fond of golfing and bowling. Helen adored her grandchildren and was a grandmother to everyone always making food and welcoming everyone into her home.

Helen is survived by her sons Scott (Nanette) Pierce and Steve Pierce, grandchildren Brandon, Kelsey, Brittany and Nick Pierce.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband James, brother Douglas Bernt, parents Irvin and Mildred Bernt and Ruth Klemp.

The family will hold a celebration of life for Helen at a later date.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
