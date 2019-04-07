|
Helen A. Stevens
Waupaca - Helen A. Stevens, age 91, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Park Vista in Waupaca, WI. She was born September 7, 1927 in Waupaca, WI; daughter of Thomas and Clara (Anderson) Orr. On June 30, 1951, Helen married Maurice W. Stevens in Waupaca and together they shared 49 years of marriage before his passing on December 25, 2000. Helen started her teaching career in 1947 in a one room schoolhouse known as Cedar Lake Schoolhouse. For a number of years, she taught and oversaw both Cedar Lake and Barton schoolhouses before starting with the Waupaca School District at Riverside School around 1970. Helen was a second-grade elementary school teacher at Riverside School until her retirement in 1985. She will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and many friends.
Helen is survived by her son, David (Carol Satran) Stevens of Lake Linden, MI, and her granddaughter, Shannon (Timothy Kopanski) Stevens of Green Bay, WI. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Clara Orr; her husband, Maurice Stevens; four brothers, Gerald, Ward, Tom, and Dan Orr; and a sister, Jean Abrahamson.
A Funeral Service will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI. Reverend Ron Siemers will officiate. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Park in Waupaca. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019