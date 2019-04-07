Services
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Waupaca, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Waupaca, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Stevens


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen A. Stevens Obituary
Helen A. Stevens

Waupaca - Helen A. Stevens, age 91, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Park Vista in Waupaca, WI. She was born September 7, 1927 in Waupaca, WI; daughter of Thomas and Clara (Anderson) Orr. On June 30, 1951, Helen married Maurice W. Stevens in Waupaca and together they shared 49 years of marriage before his passing on December 25, 2000. Helen started her teaching career in 1947 in a one room schoolhouse known as Cedar Lake Schoolhouse. For a number of years, she taught and oversaw both Cedar Lake and Barton schoolhouses before starting with the Waupaca School District at Riverside School around 1970. Helen was a second-grade elementary school teacher at Riverside School until her retirement in 1985. She will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and many friends.

Helen is survived by her son, David (Carol Satran) Stevens of Lake Linden, MI, and her granddaughter, Shannon (Timothy Kopanski) Stevens of Green Bay, WI. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Clara Orr; her husband, Maurice Stevens; four brothers, Gerald, Ward, Tom, and Dan Orr; and a sister, Jean Abrahamson.

A Funeral Service will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI. Reverend Ron Siemers will officiate. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Park in Waupaca. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now