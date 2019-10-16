Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
N5589 County Rd E.
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
N5589 County Rd E.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
N5589 County Rd E.
Helen A. Webster


1936 - 2019
Helen A. Webster Obituary
Helen A. Webster

Van's Valley - Helen A. Webster, 83, of Van's Valley, passed away Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019 at home. She was born March 3, 1936 and raised in the Sandusky House of Van's Valley to John and Marguerite (Williamsen) Van Den Berg. On December 31, 1955 she married Joseph J. Webster at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 24, 1987.

Helen was a CNA for 25 years with the Oneida Community Health Center, she also helped to run a few bars with Joe in Oneida. She was an avid softball player and bowler. Helen was also a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Oneida.

Helen is survived by her children: Debra (Jerry), Vicki (Bernie), Sandy (Irvin), Peggy (Dan), and Joe (Julie); her dog Jack; her 19 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; her siblings: Carol (Donnie) Smith and John Van Den Berg; five sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joe; a granddaughter; two brothers-in-law; a son-in-law; a daughter-in-law; five siblings.

Family and friends may visit from 9:00 to 11:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, N5589 County Rd E. Oneida Hymn Singers at 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM with Fr. David Ruby officiating. Helen will be laid to rest next to Joe at the Holy Apostle Cemetery. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.

Helen's family cannot thank everyone enough for all you may have done to help but especially to Sandy Elm, Inagail Bain, Unity Hospice and the Van Den Berg clan for your generosity.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
postcrescent