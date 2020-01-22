|
Helen E. Gibbs
Neenah - Helen "Lenny" Elizabeth Gibbs (Harlow), 96, passed away peacefully Monday January 13, 2020 at Prairie Home Assisted Living where she was a resident since August 2015. She was born January 3, 1924 in Chilton, daughter of the late George Harlow and Mary (Mae) Rehrauer. On January 21, 1943, Helen married Charles A. Gibbs in Coral Gables, FL where he was stationed while serving in the Army. They celebrated 52 years of marriage before his death October 1995.
In 1973, Helen and Charlie purchased a rustic cabin the woods in Gresham. Upon Charlie's retirement it became their permanent home until 2015. She enjoyed daily cribbage games with Charlie, was always up for a friendly game of sheepshead, listening to music, dancing, reading, taking bus trips and her many times bird watching with her friend, Ione Fahrenkrug. Helen enjoyed the many dogs and other pets brought home from alligators to owls, however, a couple of her favorites were her two labs, Bullet and Brutus. Helen was a member of the Gresham American Legion Auxiliary which she held the seat of Treasurer, Gresham's Women's' Club, Shawano Hospital Auxiliary, and was a member of the St. Francis Solanus Church where she enjoyed working with all the ladies for funeral services and other church activities.
Helen is survived by her four daughters and one son: Joan Longsine, Green Bay, Janet (Al) Elworth, Weyauwega, Pat (Rick) Harrer, Poy Sippi, Mary (Jeff) Gross, Neenah, and Steve Gibbs, Neenah; 16 grandchildren: Jackie (John) Thompson, Larsen, Jenni (Gene) Smit, Neenah, Jesse (Dan) Holland, Eagan, MN, Lisa Hawthorne, Richard Longsine Jr, Edward Longsine, and Jason Longsine all of Green Bay area, Tom (Kristen) Law, Appleton, Michael (Melissa) Gibbs, Oshkosh, Amanda (John) Nash, Oshkosh, Jake Harrer, Madison, Lydia (Dave) Lynch, De Pere, Ryan Harrer, Platteville, Claudia (Nick Kieffer) Gross Neenah, Jack Gross, Neenah , Joe Gibbs, Menasha, and daughter in- law, Mary Ultang, Appleton.
She was further preceded in death by her two sons and daughter in-law: Charles "Jiggs" G. (Bette) Gibbs, and Michael W Gibbs; her four brothers: Jerry, Claude, Robert and Lloyd; and two sisters: Dorothy Komeroski and Marie Mancoske.
Memorial service for Helen will be 6:30 PM on Thursday January 30, 2020 at Westgor Funeral Home Neenah with Deacon Donald Schultz officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening beginning at 3:30 PM until the 6:30 service.
Helen's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Demery, Compassus Hospice, especially her nurses, Carissa and Jessica, and the entire staff at Prairie Home Assisted Living, for all the loving care and compassion shown.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020