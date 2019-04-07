|
Helen E. Mares (Flanagan)
Appleton - Helen E. Mares, age 89, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 19, 1929 to the late James W. and Helen E. (Huhn) Flanagan in Bear Creek WI.
Helen was a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing and enjoyed nursing in various settings. She was united in marriage to Neil Patrick Mares on February 3, 1951. She and her husband Pat, were one of the founding families and lifelong members of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
She enjoyed playing cards and baking cookies with her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her 3 daughters; Conny M. Mares, Cheri A. (Carl) Heinritz, Corean H. Mares, 4 sons; Craig P. (Mary) Mares, Chris J. (Mary) Mares, Cary A. (Erin) Mares, Charlie W. (Beth) Mares; 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by 1 brother; Paul (Mary) Flanagan, and sister in law; Darlene Mares.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, and Pat, her husband.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM with a visitation from 9:00 AM to 11:15 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church 500 W. Marquette St. in Appleton with Fr. Adam Bradley officiating and Fr. Jack Mullarkey delivering the homily.
Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019