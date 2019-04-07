Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
500 W. Marquette St.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
500 W. Marquette St.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Mares
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. (Flanagan) Mares


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen E. (Flanagan) Mares Obituary
Helen E. Mares (Flanagan)

Appleton - Helen E. Mares, age 89, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 19, 1929 to the late James W. and Helen E. (Huhn) Flanagan in Bear Creek WI.

Helen was a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing and enjoyed nursing in various settings. She was united in marriage to Neil Patrick Mares on February 3, 1951. She and her husband Pat, were one of the founding families and lifelong members of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

She enjoyed playing cards and baking cookies with her grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her 3 daughters; Conny M. Mares, Cheri A. (Carl) Heinritz, Corean H. Mares, 4 sons; Craig P. (Mary) Mares, Chris J. (Mary) Mares, Cary A. (Erin) Mares, Charlie W. (Beth) Mares; 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by 1 brother; Paul (Mary) Flanagan, and sister in law; Darlene Mares.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, and Pat, her husband.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM with a visitation from 9:00 AM to 11:15 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church 500 W. Marquette St. in Appleton with Fr. Adam Bradley officiating and Fr. Jack Mullarkey delivering the homily.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now