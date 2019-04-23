|
Helen Elizabeth (Van Ryzin) Schuh
Appleton - Helen E. Schuh, 96, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born on October 22, 1922, in Appleton. Helen was the daughter of Martin and Kate (Kiefer) Van Ryzin. Helen was a member of the first graduation class of Appleton High School (West), where she excelled in art. Helen married Gordon Schuh Sr. Later while working for a machining company, she designed some of the first watermarks used at the paper mills. After her husband, Gordon Sr., returned from WWII, they owned and operated Schuh Tree Expert Company for many years. Helen was a phenomenal baker. Her signature dish was apple-peach pie. Helen loved painting, dinners at Mark's Eastside and Van Abel's restaurants. Helen also enjoyed watching the Lawrence Welk Show. Whether traveling to Hawaii or the Bahamas; Helen always preferred spending time with her family on Shawano Lake. She was happiest sitting on her swing by the lake. More recently, she loved visiting Elkhart Lake. Her family found Helen to be one of the kindest, most open-minded, and caring people around. She enjoyed sending her grandchildren care packages, visiting her granddaughter while in law school, and watching her great grandchildren search for Easter eggs in the annual Easter egg hunt.
Helen is survived by her daughter: Kathy (Ross Kading) Schuh; a daughter-in-law: Carol Schuh; 4 grandchildren: Suzie (Chris Shaw) Eckes, Brad (Allison) Eckes, Christina (Murray Dubow) Schuh, and Mathew Schuh; 7 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband: Gordon Sr.; son: Gordon Jr; daughter: Sandy (Gary) Eckes; and 5 siblings.
A time for sharing of memories will be held at 1:30 pm, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Inurnment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Visitation will be on Sunday, at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Shawano Humane Society.
Helen's family would like to thank Helen's caregivers for their wonderful service over the years. We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Appleton Family Dental, for making mom always feel her best. We would like to thank: her cousin Carol, her niece Patsy, her friends Barb and Mary for all their visits over the years. All of you held a special place in Helen's heart. Maggie, thank you for your support. Ross thank you for going above and beyond to make sure Mom was always well taken care of. We could not have done all of this without you.
Mom, you gave me so much wisdom and love. I will miss you dearly. Love, Kathy
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 23, 2019