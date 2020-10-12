1/2
Helen Esther Selle
1933 - 2020
Helen Esther Selle

Neenah - Helen (Schroeter) Selle, age 87, went peacefully to her Heavenly home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Helen was born June 27, 1933, to Otto and Alice Schroeter of Fond du Lac. She was baptized and confirmed in St. Peter's Church, Fond du Lac, and graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Fond du Lac, in 1951.

Upon graduating, she worked at Combination Door Co. and at the Draft Board in Fond du Lac before marrying her high school sweetheart, Ray Selle, on November 28, 1953. They lived on a farm in the Dale area until 1955 when they moved to Menasha. She was a housewife, a volunteer at Martin Luther Church and School and at the local hospital. She also was a Tupperware dealer and manager for 32 years until her retirement.

Helen enjoyed spending time at the family's "Bimblebum" cabin at Sawyer Lake and following the FVL basketball teams no matter how far away or how bad the weather might be. She loved to travel and visited practically every state in the union.

Helen is survived by, and will be dearly missed by, her husband, Raymond Selle; children Linda (Jim) DeCoster, James Selle, Debra (Chris) Rosenow, and Paul (Jen) Selle; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; loving sister Lorraine (Mel) Selle; sister-in-law Rosie (Dave) Bunnow; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Collin Selle; in-laws Walter and Lorena Selle, and Doralee (Rollie) Radichel.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family funeral will be held at Martin Luther Church, Neenah. Following the service a private interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah, Wisconsin. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fox Valley Lutheran High School, Appleton.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Valley VNA for their assistance, kindness, and compassion.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 12, 2020.
October 11, 2020
Always in my heart ♥ will miss you dearly miss Helen

Kimmy (caregiver @ VNA)
Kimmy Felicitas
Friend
