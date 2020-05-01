|
|
Helen Francis
Greenville -
Helen Francis, age 88, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Kindred Hearts Assisted Living. She was born in Oconto on May 26, 1931 to the late Louis and Clara (Smith) Francis. Helen enjoyed doing puzzles and crafts and watching movies on the Hallmark channel. She loved to watch wildlife and adored puppies and other pets. Helen also loved Christmas and angels.
Helen is survived by her brother, Harry F. Francis; nephew, Peter (Dawn) Francis; and great nephew, Sam Francis.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her siblings: Arthur, Mabel, Alice, Rose, Doris, and Karl; and sister-in-law, Helen M. Francis.
Once the current gathering restrictions are lifted, a funeral will be held in Peshtigo. She will be buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kaukauna. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Helen's family would like to thank the staff at Kindred Hearts Assisted Living for their love and care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 1 to May 3, 2020