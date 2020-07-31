Helen Hauert

Helen HauertAppleton - Helen B. (Merkley) Hauert, age 90, of Appleton, entered into the arms of her heavenly father on July 30, 2020. A life fully lived is in our hearts.Helen was born to Edward and Edna (Buckley) Merkley on October 11, 1929. She grew up on the family farm in Dale, Wisconsin. She graduated from New London High School. After graduation she moved to Appleton to work at Home Mutual Insurance and her work history also includes Hauert's Pet and Garden.Helen has left a quiver full of children to carry on her stories, Gregory (Debbie) Hauert of Appleton, Gretchen, Churchill of Kimberly, grandchildren; Landon (Sunny) Churchill, Nathan (Courtney) Churchill, Benjamin (Jessica) Churchill, Rachel (Joshua) Sieg, Michelle (John) Merkovski, Leah (Adam) Chestin, Adam (Christine) Hauert, and 15 great-grandchildren as well as many other relatives and friends.Helen sadly grieved the passing of her sisters and brothers-in-law, Marion and Harold Rockteshel and Esther and Ralph Bockin.Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. A memorial service will be held in her honor on a later date.The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Creek Place for the loving care you showed our mother.Mom, you are an example of a gentle, quiet spirit. The silver-haired head in a crown of glory, if it is found in the way of righteousness.Proverbs 16:31