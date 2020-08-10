Helen J. AustrengHortonville -Helen Jane Austreng, age 88, of Hortonville, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born on July 26, 1932 in the Town of Center, to Aloysius and Alice (Garrity) Hooyman. Upon graduating from Hortonville High School, she attended UW Stout where she met her future husband, Lyle. On June 28, 1952, they were united in marriage at St. Mary Catholic Church in Appleton and celebrated 59 years together. Helen was a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Appleton, as well as a substitute teacher and teacher's aide at Marion High School. Helen and Lyle owned and operated the Clint Mar and Chadlarta Supper Clubs in Marion where she shared her love of cooking. Along with Helen's passion for cooking, she also enjoyed gardening, bird watching, quilting, puzzling, and playing games with her family. Helen will forever be remembered for her unfailing faith, love and devotion to her husband and family. Helen's love and warmth will always be cherished with the quilts and afghans that she created for each one of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Helen is survived by her 7 children: Dave (Patti) Austreng, Charleen (Mike) Schafer, Alice (Kurt) Krueger, Tom (Robin) Austreng, Andy Austreng, Ron (Jenny) Austreng, and Ann Starcheske. She is further survived by 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou (Gene) Hegner; sister-in-laws, Audrey Hooyman and Muriel Joles, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; parents; siblings, Gladys (Bob) Ebben, Robert Hooyman, Ronald Hooyman, James (Birdie) Hooyman, and many beloved in-laws.A Memorial Mass for Helen will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service."Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:31Helen's family would like to extend a special thank you to Care Partners and the staff at ThedaCare Hospice for the care given to our mom.