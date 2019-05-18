Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
W2037 County Road S
Freedom, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
W2037 County Road S
Freedom, WI
Helen Lucy Schommer Obituary
Helen Lucy Schommer

Freedom - Helen L. Schommer, age 101, of Freedom, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 15, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Road S, Freedom, with Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 18, 2019
