Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Tullar Road
Neenah, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Appleton - Helen Marie Schanke, 87, Appleton, WI formerly of Neenah & Amberg passed away on April 9, 2019 where she resided at the Appleton Retirement Community. Helen was born on April 15, 1931 to Corty Leland & Sofia (Halderson) Skattebo in Valders, WI. She attended school in Valders and after graduation she worked at Valders Grainary and Miro Aluminum Company. On May 5, 1952 she married Elmer Schanke and enjoyed 61 years together. Helen was a stay at home mom and in 1966 went to work for Elm Tree/Rich's Bakery as a store manager until 1981. From 1982 to 1985 she was employed by Kelly Services working at several companies in the Fox Valley.

1969 they built their cottage in Amberg where they spent 20 years of retirement making Amberg their home. During her retirement she was a medical escort for Elderly Services in Marinette County where she made many friends.

Helen enjoyed using her imagination with the gifts of poetry, crocheting, knitting, and many different crafts using plastic canvas and yarn; her most popular were her "pocket crosses", no matter how many she made there was always a need for more. She enjoyed telling stories (many people commented, "don't get her started on her children"), along with fishing, cribbage and solitaire. Helen loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids, always looking for her hugs and kisses.

She is survived by her children: Wanda (Chuck) Dorn, Vera (Gary) Miller, Steve Schanke, Cherie (Schanke) Scott, Jeffrey (Donna Clinton) Schanke, Peggy Schanke, Herbert (Diane) Schanke and George Schanke; 12 grandchildren: Adrienne Dorn, Will Dorn, Quinlan Miller, Rhonda McDonough, Ben McCutcheon, Lea (Jason) Steltenpohl, Joshua Schanke, Adam Schanke, Conner Schanke, Matthew Schanke, Micheal Schanke and Makayla Schanke; and great grandchildren: Samatr, Owen, Kegan, Maggie, Deegan, Rossi, Lydia, Bayley, Gage and Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; parents, Sofia & Olvin Skattebo; paternal father, Coty Skattebo; brothers, Sylvan, Leon and Orrin; sisters, Marie and Doris; son-in-law Dennis Scott; granddaughter Amber Schanke; and grandson Scott Miller.

Memorial Services will be held on April 15, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Tullar Road in Neenah. Visitation from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM; funeral service at 11:00 AM.

The family would like to thank the staff and aids at Appleton Retirement Community for their support and care given to Helen.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
