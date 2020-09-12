1/2
Helen M. Solis
Helen M. Solis

Menasha - Helen M. Solis, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday September 11, 2020. She was born in Menasha on June 27, 1936, daughter of the late Marion and Alice (Sych) Kosiorek. Helen married Guadalupe Solis on October 16, 1958. They celebrated 57 years together before his death on April 23, 2016.

Helen worked for over 20 years at Tuttle Press (Hoffmaster), retiring in 2002. She enjoyed trips to Oneida Casino with her sister Ann, playing Bingo and the slot machines. Helen crocheted wonderful blankets which she gave to her family and friends. Because of her husband, Guadalupe's Hispanic heritage, Helen became the best at making flour tortillas, and hot sauce. Her greatest joy came from her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen cared for four generations of family members.

Helen is survived by her three children; two daughters: Ann (Walter Seelow) Solis, and Margie (Enrique) Leon; and son, Patrick (Kimberly); 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Ann Zimmer, and Marcie Heiman; two brothers: Walter and Carl (Pat) Kosiorek; and several nieces and nephews. Helen was further preceded in death by two sons: Richard and Lupe Jr; and three brothers: Ben, Junior and Joe Kosiorek.

Due to current conditions, a celebration for Helen will be held at a later date.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Rd, Menasha; 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
