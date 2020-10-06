Neenah - Helen M. Wolters (nee Crabb), age 107, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1913 in De Pere, WI to the late Phillip and Mary (Hoff) Crabb of Appleton. She was united in marriage to Floyd E. Wolters on June 23, 1936 and spent the next 74 years happily together in Appleton and later in Neenah.Besides working at the Wisconsin Telephone Co. for a short time, she devoted herself to her family for many happy years. After their retirement, Helen and her late husband Floyd wintered in Zephyrhills, FL and summered at Little Silver Lake Resort in Wild Rose until moving to Neenah. While living in Wild Rose, they spent many happy years with their children and grandchildren swimming at Little Silver Lake. Hiking, gardening, golfing, and traveling were just some of their favorite hobbies.Helen was very active and enjoyed the Christian Mothers Society, the CYO, and worked with the adult handicapped at St. Mary Parish in Appleton, plus volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a Pink Lady.Helen is survived by three sons: John (wife Judy), their family Jeffery (wife Cass), and Lisa Wolters; David (wife Barbara), and their family Elizabeth (Wolters) Spinner, (husband Peter), Greta (Wolters) Cotnoir, Tim Wolters (wife Kristen Rasmussen); Paul and his family Brian Wolters (wife Heather), and daughter Stacy (Wolters) Rovengo (husband Scott). Helen has 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Helen is also survived by her sisters-in-law Jo Crabb, wife of deceased brother Robert Crabb, and Grace Crabb, wife of deceased brother Francis Crabb.Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. Wolters, her brothers, Phillip, Howard, John, Robert, Francis, and Donald Crabb, and sister Margaret Crabb.Due to the current situation with Covid-19, a funeral service will take place at a later date. Interment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Memorials can be mailed to her son Paul Wolters, 1273 Meadow Lane, Neenah, WI 54956.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Steven Knaus at Theda Care, and to the Hospice Staff and the Valley VNA Senior Care in Neenah, who provided the excellent care, love, and comfort for Helen while residing there for the past 7 years.