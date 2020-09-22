1/1
Helen Mankins
1930 - 2020
Helen Mankins

Appleton - Helen passed peacefully away on Sunday September 20, 2020 at Misty Arbor Assisted living in Appleton. She was born on September 15, 1930 to the late Frank Henry and Rose Mary Herrmann. Helen graduated from Appleton High school in 1948 and was a veteran of the US Army. She was an active member of the Church and Women's Missionary Guild at St. Johns United Church of Christ of Appleton. Helen enjoyed reading, needlepoint and making candy with her sister-in-law Lois.

Helen is survived by her sons Stanley French, Jr., Michael (SunCha) French of TX, Donald (Judy) French of PA and Joseph Mankins, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, son Steven French, brother Robert Herrmann, sister-in-law Lois Herrmann, sister Dorothy VanDeWalle and brother in law Myron (Jim) VanDeWalle.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Valley Funeral Home (2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton WI, 54911) Pastor Connie Perry will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home.

The family would like to Thank Patty and her staff at Misty Arbor for their kindness and compassion over the past two years and Generation Hospice for their care the last few weeks.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
