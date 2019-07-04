Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Helen Slinger


1929 - 2019
Helen Slinger Obituary
Helen Slinger

Kimberly - Helen Slinger, of Kimberly, WI, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Helen is survived by her children: Carol Wilcox, Black Creek, Richard Slinger, Appleton, Jerry and Cindy Slinger, Appleton, Dennis and Laura Slinger, West Allis, Tom and Sherry Slinger, Hartland, MN; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 11:30am-1:30pm with memorial service to follow at 1:30.

Thank you to Care Partners Assisted Living, Compassus Hospice Care and Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home for your kind care and assistance.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 4 to July 6, 2019
postcrescent