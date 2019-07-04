|
Helen Slinger
Kimberly - Helen Slinger, of Kimberly, WI, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Helen is survived by her children: Carol Wilcox, Black Creek, Richard Slinger, Appleton, Jerry and Cindy Slinger, Appleton, Dennis and Laura Slinger, West Allis, Tom and Sherry Slinger, Hartland, MN; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 11:30am-1:30pm with memorial service to follow at 1:30.
Thank you to Care Partners Assisted Living, Compassus Hospice Care and Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home for your kind care and assistance.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 4 to July 6, 2019