Scandinavia - Helen ( Erickson) Smith
Helen Smith, age 96, of Scandinavia, WI, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her residence. Helen was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on February 8, 1923, a daughter of the late Alma (Nelson) and Frank Erickson. At her age of 8 months, she moved with he parents to Scandinavia, Wisconsin. She attended Helestad school for 4 years and Riverview School for 4 years. After graduation, she attended Union Free High School in Scandinavia for 4 years. She was very academically gifted and was able to work on the W.P.A. program that was started by President Roosevelt. Helen received 25 cents an hour working as the secretary for the principal (A.O. Lee). She had played for the school and village band for 4 years. After graduating in 1941, Helen entered the business world. She had several jobs as a bookkeeper for Jorgen grocery, Scandinavia Bank, and REA (Rural Electric Association). Later she moved to Milwaukee where she worked at Schultz Box Co.
Helen married Walter Hotvedt in 1945 and they moved to California and then Washington State. They later divorced. Helen met Renaldo (Bob) Smith while she was living in Bremerton, Washington. At that time Helen worked for Uncle Sam in Civil Service at the Bremerton Naval Shipyard. They were married May 7, 1955. Bob and Helen moved back to Wisconsin in 1960. Bob passed away May 17, 1986. She had worked for Riverside Hospital, and eventually for the Scandinavia Telephone Company for 27 years retiring in 1988. On April 24, 1993, Helen married Arden Jacobson in Scandinavia. Arden brought to this marriage eight adult stepchildren with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. They became the children Helen never had. Arden passed away January 7, 2004. In her later years, Helen moved to Butternut Ridge independent living apartments. Her door was always open with a pot of coffee on and a jigsaw puzzle on the card table welcoming friends to pop in anytime. Helen also enjoyed bowling, various crafts, knitting, crocheting and gardening. She also had been bookkeeper and in later years president of the Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery for 30 years. A volunteer and librarian of the Scandinavia Library. Past President of the VFW Women's Auxiliary for several years until they disbanded. Also a member of the Friends of Scandinavia. Helen's Stepson, Tom spent a lot of time with Helen in her later years. He would stop by for coffee and cookies most mornings. She loved their conversations and she would say " If I could pick a son, it would be you, Tom."
She is survived by her brother: Leo (Lois) Erickson: Two nephews: Lonny and Larry Erickson; Step children; Anna (George) Lemmer, Kathie (Ted) Stencil, Mary (Dennis) Miller, Carol Hickey, Tom (Ann) Ruhoff, Don (Karla) Ruhoff, Marcia (Randy) Werner and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at Scandinavia Lutheran Church, Scandinavia, Wisconsin, at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 with Reverend David Eisele officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday 09:00-11:00 AM. at Scandinavia Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Scandinavia, Wisconsin.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019