Helen Spranger
Seymour - Helen Dorothy Spranger, 84, died peacefully July 7, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour, with her family by her side. She was born February 21, 1935, in Woodbury, New Jersey daughter of the late Albert and Lillian (Nuss) Maier.
On September 4, 1954, she was united in marriage to Myron E. Spranger. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2016. As a military wife Helen had many adventures living and traveling across the country and Germany meeting many people and making many lifelong friends. After 21 years in the military Helen and Myron and their children finally settled in Black Creek, Wisconsin in 1973. Over the years Helen cooked at the Seymour A&W, Crystal Springs Golf Course and sold Stanley products.
Helen was a member of the Community Bible Church in Black Creek, Cicero Homemakers and the Krause-Kraft-Mueller Unit 106 American Legion Auxiliary. She was blessed to have such wonderful friends who cared so much. Helen had a story for everything and was a friend to everyone.
She is survived by her son, Myron Jr. (Sharon) Spranger, Hortonville; daughter, Shirley (Mike) Thiel, Black Creek; son, Ronald (Wanda) Spranger, Black Creek; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sisters Daveine Wendt, Illinois; Carol (Ron) Sparks, New Jersey; sisters-in-law: Reiko Spranger, Appleton; Carol Spranger, Darboy; Shirley Salerno, Appleton; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by an infant daughter, and her sister, Barbara Hassel; brothers-in-law, Eugene Spranger, Forest Wendt and Donald Spranger.
Friends may call at Community Bible Church, Black Creek on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am with Pastor Levi Rocke officiating. Burial will take place in the New Life United Methodist Cemetery, Cicero.
Online condolences may be expressed to Helen's family at www.muehlboettcher.com. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
She will be greatly missed by her friends at Forest Glen. A special thank you to Marlys Plinska and her father John and Joyce Buttles for their help and companionship with our mom.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 8 to July 9, 2019