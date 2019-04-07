|
Helen Thiel
Appleton - Helen Taylor Thiel, of Appleton WI, passed away after a sudden illness at age 87 on March 2, 2019, with her family by her side. Helen was born in Madison, WI, May 25, 1931. Preceded in death by her Father, Dr. Arthur C. Taylor, her Mother Edith Taylor, Sister, Elizabeth, Brother Sterling and Sister-in-law, Glynda Taylor.
She is survived by her Husband, Peter Thiel and children, Son Mark Thiel of Ramsey, MN, Daughter, Lisa (Thomas) Campbell of Draper, UT, Daughter Jennifer (Warren) Brant of Crystal, MN, and Son, Douglas (Maureen) Thiel of Somers, CT. She is also survived by her Brother Dr. A. Reed Taylor of Buffalo, NY, Brother-in-law, Roger Thiel of Appleton, Sister-in-law, June (Vern) Stenli of Loveland, CO, ten grandchildren, three great grand children and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Helen spent her early childhood years in the small town of Washburn, WI. In 1941, the Taylor family settled in Appleton and Helen attended Appleton Public schools. During these years she was active in the First Congregational Church of Appleton and the Youth Pilgrim Fellowship programs. Youth events there included some of the first social dances, so lively and so well remembered that, to this day, this church is still referred to as "The Congo".
She sang in the youth choir and later in the sanctuary choir, at the First Congregational Church. She loved music all the days of her life and found her voice in the church sanctuary choir under La Vahn Maesch. Her commitment to choir was life-long. Singing brought Helen great joy, many thanks to direction from Mary Kay Easty, John Albrecht and Jon Riehle in her later years.
Helen graduated from Appleton High School, class of 1949 and went on to attend University of Wisconsin in Madison. She was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and graduated with a Sociology degree in 1955. It was during these years she became reacquainted with high school classmate, Peter Thiel, who entered the same University following his tour of service in the United States Air Force. Having been close friends since fifth grade, Helen and Peter shared many activities growing up. On February 3, 1957 they were married by Rev. Dascomb E. Forebush in The Congregational Church.
Early married life was spent raising four children. Peter's work life took them to different cities which provided a variety of experiences for the family. As the last of the children went off to college, Helen earned a degree as a certified Medical Assistant and enjoyed working as an administrator for several doctors. While living in Easton, Maryland, Helen dedicated much of her time to tutoring elementary school children and adults through the program, United For Reading Success. She also served 12 years as a hospice volunteer.
Beyond music, she enjoyed tennis, canoeing, swimming, walking and various family games. She shared her time and talent knitting with the church prayer Shawl Ministry. Helen and Peter enjoyed travels to visit their children and friends in various parts of the country. In their later years, Helen and Peter enjoyed traveling abroad to Germany, Italy, France, Belgium and England. She treasured many of her long term friendships and always found time for her children and grandchildren. She kept contact with many high school friends through the class reunions, over the many years.
We will miss her gentle ways and playful spirit. Her voice will forever be in our hearts reminding us that "if there's anything you can count on it's change." Recent years have been blessed with caring support from Valley VNA nurses helping at home. Her niece Linda Galow, provided countless hours of help and companionship as well.
A celebration of life is tentatively being planned for the afternoon of April 13th at the First Congregational Church of Appleton, officiated by Pastor Steve Savides and music by John Albrecht. Family and friends will be received at 2:00pm followed by the memorial service at 3:00 pm. A private interment will be at Highland Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be given directly to The Helen T. Thiel Memorial Fund.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019