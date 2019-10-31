|
|
Helena Badzinski
New London - Helena M. Badzinski, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Kindred Hearts, New London.
Funeral Mass for Helena will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will be in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Please visit www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019