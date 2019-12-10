|
Hendrica C. Jansen
Appleton - Hendrica C. (Henny) Jansen, 90, died on December 8, 2019 at Brewster Village in Appleton, WI. She was born on July 21, 1929 in Loosduinen, the Netherlands, the daughter of Martinus and Maria (Alsemgeeste) Van der Aar. In March, 1952, she married Arnold Jansen in Loosduinen. In 1957 Henny moved with her family from the Netherlands to the United States, where she lived for 62 years. Henny and Arnie raised three children; when they were older, she worked for Appleton Trophy as an engraver. When the family moved to Oshkosh to be closer to Arnold's work at C.R. Meyer; Henny then worked at Oshkosh Trophy. Born and raised Catholic, Henny was confirmed into the Lutheran faith in 2001. She was a loyal member of Riverview Lutheran Church and the Monday Afternoon Bible Study group. Henny loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, making many beautiful sweaters and afghans. In her later years, she crocheted blankets for the .
Henny is survived by her three children: Marianne (Robert) Kasten, Martin (Lydia) Jansen, and Scott (Denise) Jansen. She is further survived by six grandchildren: Samuel Kasten, Laura Kasten, Jill Jansen, John Jansen, Jeremy Jansen, Michael (Ashley) Jansen, and two great-grandchildren: Eloise Jansen and Rhys Jansen. Henny's surviving brothers are Henk (Moira) Van der Aar, Martin (Henny) Van der Aar, Cees (Tonny) Van der Aar, Niek (Bart-Jan te Boekhorst) Van der Aar, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arnold, and brothers and sisters-in-law Jan (Thea) Van der Aar and Joop (Annie) Van der Aar.
A memorial service will be held on Monday December 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Riverview Lutheran Church: 136 West Seymour St. Appleton, WI, with Pastor Dennis Belter officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Riverview Lutheran Church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019