Henry F. Janke
1931 - 2020
Henry F. Janke

Township of Union - Henry F. Janke, age 89 of the Township of Union, passed away on Tuesday evening November 17, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton.

Henry "Hank" Fred Janke was born April 10, 1931 in the Township of Union, son to the late F. Louis & Alma (Heideman) Janke, and went on to live his entire life in the same house. He was a life-long member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Symco, where he was baptized and confirmed. Hank was united in marriage to Myrene Schafer on August 20, 1955 in Weyauwega. He worked with his father constructing buildings, while farming at the same time. The dairy farming continued into the mid 1960s when he sold the cows; he then began installing flooring professionally, which he did for over 50 years. His free time was spent enjoying the outdoors hunting, fishing, and making wood both locally and up at their cabin near Land O' Lakes, WI. Hank spent the days up there fishing, feeding grasshoppers to the bullfrogs, and making great memories with loved ones. He was an avid card player and thoroughly enjoyed the time he got to spend with family, friends, and especially his grandchildren.

Henry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Myrene

Daughter: Kathi (Paul) Schultz, Watersmeet

Sons: Randal (Sandy) Janke, Brooksville, FL; Jeffery (DeAnne) Janke, Oregon, IL; & David (Gina) Janke, Racine

Grandchildren: Zachary Schultz, Victor Schultz, Jon (Courtney) Janke, Randi Jo (Tou) Janke, Joey Janke, Kimberly Janke, Anna Janke, & Nathan Janke

Step-grandchildren: Jayme Wilcox, Katie (Brad) Bull, Kristie (Brock) Cunningham, & Dustin Krueger

4 great-grandsons & 1 great-granddaughter with another on the way

Sister: Nora Krueger

Brother: Robert (Pat) Janke

Sisters-in-law: Mildred Janke, Rozelle Janke, & Lois Kragh

Brother-in-law: Gary (Sandy) Schafer

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Adeline Janke; brothers, Louis, Benny, & Leo Janke; brothers-in-law, Leland "Korny" Krueger, Dean Schafer, & John "Jack" Kragh; nephews, Dale & Neal Kragh; & a step-grandson, Travis Zabel.

A private funeral service for family members will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Symco, with the Rev. Jeffrey Smiles officiating. Interment will follow at Danish Cemetery, Township of Union.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Henry's name are preferred to be directed to the American Kidney Fund. More information can be found at kidneyfund.org.

The family wishes to express their utmost gratitude to the wonderful, caring staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center, Waupaca, and the medical care-givers at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton.

The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting the Janke family.

An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home
53 North Main St.
Clintonville, WI 54929
715-823-2450
