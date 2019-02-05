|
|
Henry Victor Baldi
Encinitas, CA - Henry Victor (Vic) Baldi died on January 31 with his loving wife Carol Baldi (nee Mielke) by his side. He is survived by his wife, son Chris (Dunedin New Zealand) and sister Pam Costa (California); and two grandchildren: Eleanor and Charlie.
Vic was born on August 15th 1942 in Sacramento and graduated high school in northern California. He received a bachelor's degree from University of Arizona before spending two years in Venezuela as a Peace Corps volunteer in the early 1960s. Upon returning to the United States Vic married Carol and received a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He began his professional career as a consultant for the North Central Association in Boulder Colorado, and retired as the President of Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton Wisconsin in 1999.
Vic and Carol moved to Encinitas California in 2000. After retirement Vic remained an avid sports fan (particularly the Badgers and Packers) and enjoyed sport shooting and golfing. He was a kind, charitable man who made a positive contribution everywhere he lived.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 5, 2019