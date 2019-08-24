|
Henry W. Hendricks
Freedom - Henry W. Hendricks, age 93, passed away at home after a short courageous battle with cancer on August 21, 2019. He was born October 25, 1925 to Martin and Gertrude (DeBruin) Hendricks in the town of Vandenbroek. In 1945, Henry married Agnes Klister, who preceded him in death in 2003 after 58 years. The family moved to Freedom in 1950 to give their children a catholic education. In 1953, he took down the old St. Nicholas Catholic School and convent. Henry was one of the original Ecumenical Ministers. He served as the trustee for the parish, the finance counsel, on the building committees and was active on many remodeling projects of the church and school. Henry was in the building profession for over 50 years. He was a past member of the Valley Home Builders Association, the Town of Freedom's assessor for 5 years, and past member of the Freedom Lions Club. He also received the Good Citizenship award from the Freedom V.F.W. for his work in the community.
In 2005, Henry married Jean Squier and shared 14 years with her. He was a loving husband and a wonderful dad. Henry enjoyed golf, fishing, country music, and always had time for helping others.
He is survived by three daughters: Donna (Jerry) Smith, Vonnie (Mike) Garvey, and Vicki (Joel) Schulz; one son: Todd Hendricks and friend Cindy; and one daughter-in-law: Darlene Hendricks; 15 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. He is survived by a sister Theresa Schmidt; a brother-in-law Sylvester Geurts; sisters-in-law Rosemary Smith and Shirley Stier; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by step children: Wallie Squier, Terry (Sandy) Squier, Bonnie Brink and friend John, Julie (Gary) Fields, Valerie Squier and friend Mike, Stacy (Dave) Boucher; 17 step-grandchildren, and 18 step-great grandchildren.
Henry was preceded in death by an infant daughter Lynn Ann; a son Jeffrey; and an infant granddaughter Mary Smith. He was further preceded in death by sisters and brothers-in-law: Minnie (Pete) Hietpas, Loretta (Les) Diedrich, Inez (Ed) Ebben, Arthur (Martha) Hendricks, Edward (Gladys) Hendricks, Leo (Mary Jane) Hendricks, Angela Geurts, and Joe Schmidt; also Florence (Clarence) Van Schindel, Rick Smith, Kathleen (Robert) Ostrenga , Clifford Klister, Carol Van Dyke Newhouse (Sylvester Van Dyke), Ronald Stier; also a step-child Hal Squier; step-sons Paul Squier and Scott Squier; step-daughter-in-law LaVern Squier; and step-grandson Bill Squier.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at ST. NICHOLAS PARISH (W2037 County Road S, Freedom) beginning at 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Dennis Ryan will officiate with Deacon Gary Vanness assisting. Committal St. Nicholas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ascension Hospice. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Thank you to Oncologist Dr. Abbi and Ascension Hospice angels Molly, Kristine, Kara, Lisa, Jenny, Dana, Laurie and Makenzie.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 24, 2019