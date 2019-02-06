Services
Visitation
Memorial service
Herbert F.H. Hoppe

Neenah - Herbert F.H. Hoppe, 82 of Neenah, passed away on Friday February 1, 2019 enjoying life in Gulf Shores Alabama.

Herbert was born on December 18, 1936 to Otto and Minna (Brueggamann) Hoppe in Appleton WI.

Herbert enjoyed playing cards, golfing, being outdoors, and spending time in Gulf Shores Alabama. He owned and operated the Viking Supper Club in Larsen, WI. for 15 years. He was a member of the Lions Club, Knight Riders Snowmobile Club, and the Winneconne Men's Club.

Herbert also served his country for 8 years in the U.S Air Force and was stationed at Williams Air Force Base in Arizona.

Survivors include; 2 sons; Mark (Margaret) Hoppe, Mike Hoppe, 1 sister; Elnor (Earl) Reichel, 1 grandson; Brandon, and a special friend, Ardell Meuhlenkamp.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, and wife; Rose Marie Hoppe.

A memorial service for Herbert will be 4:00 PM on Saturday March 9, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME N1858 Greenville Dr. Greenville, WI. 54942. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday afternoon beginning at 1:00 PM until the 4:00 PM service. Full military honors will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Herbert to the VALLEY VNA.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 6, 2019
