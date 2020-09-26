Herbert H. TollenaarGreenville - Herman H. Tollenaar, 73, of Greenville, WI, beloved child of God, fell asleep on September 24, 2020 and is now awaiting the return of Jesus Christ.Herman was born April 6, 1947 in Iowa, the son of the late Leo C. and Theresa Tollenaar. He graduated from the University of Iowa. He worked as a draftsman for Allis-Chalmers, Mercury Marine and other prominent companies. When he retired as a draftsman he contributed his energies to Wal-Mart in Appleton, WI. After retiring from Wal-Mart, he became an avid volunteer with the Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity and worked on building sites and at the ReStore.Herman was active in the Outagamie Philatelic Society and was engaged in serious stamp collecting. He was also a fan of automobiles and followed the industry.Herman fellowshipped with the Way International ministry and his wry sense of humor will be missed. He also participated in their Christian outreach program.His friends are grateful to the staff at Willow Lane Assisted Living and to Ascension Hospice Care.Interment will be at Center Grove Cemetery, Clinton, Iowa.A celebration of Herman's life will be held on October 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home-Greenville N1858 Greenville Dr. Greenville, WI. 54942A live stream of the service will be available on the Valley Funeral Home Facebook page.