Herbert J. Plamann
Herbert J. Plamann

Appleton - Herbert J. Plamann, age 100 of Appleton, entered into eternal life on October 20, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1920. He was a WWII Army veteran. He loved to take his family camping across the U.S., bowling, playing his guitar, and family gatherings.

He is survived by his nine children; Patricia (Tom) Lamon, Catherine (Robert) Vondracek, Mary Derks, Linda (Warren) Haser, James (Linda) Plamann, John Plamann, Sue Honkomp, Thomas Plamann, and Judy (Mark) Mattingly. He is further survived by 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Herbert is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Eva, 9 brothers and sisters, son-in-law George, granddaughters Amy and Josette and grandson Joseph.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Appleton from 10:00am-11:30am with a mass starting at 11:30am. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Appleton.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
