Herbert P. Gerend
Manitowoc - On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Herbert P Gerend (Hub) father of 6 children and 5 step children, passed away at the age of 102 years old. Funeral services will be held at St Francis of Assisi Church, 1416 Grand Ave, Manitowoc on Wednesday, July 24th, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 and mass following at 11:00.
Herbert was born, April 28, 1917 in Kaukauna, Wisconsin to Joseph and Mary (Lorrig) Gerend. He was raised in Kaukauna during the Depression era of the late 20's through the 30's. In 1941 he married Margaret C Baeten (Marge) and together they raised their 5 children in Kaukauna. He developed his primary long term interest of radio communications and electronics during his teenage years which carried through his career in civilian and military life. His interests include amateur ham radio, model airplanes, building boats with his kids (3 sail boats, a canoe and a runabout), camping and fishing with family, playing hearts, golfing with Marge, dancing and baking his bread, buns and the ever popular strawberry/rhubarb pie. He was employed by Thilmany Pulp and Paper Co. as an Electrician, Powerhouse Superintendent and Electrical Engineer over his long career prior to retirement in 1979. He served in the Navy, enlisting in 1941. He served through the end of WW2 in 1945 as an electronics technician, systems troubleshooter and eventually an instructor. After the death of Margaret in 1990, he met and married Kathryn Hardy Neuman (Kate) in 1993 developing a very special bond with her 5 adult children that remains through today. He and Kate spent many of their years together travelling and ballroom dancing. After Kathryn's death in 2006 he met his special friend and companion Dorothy Kutz and spent the rest of his life with her, eventually residing at the Felician Village in Manitowoc, WI. He was a former member of the Elks Club, American Legion and the American Radio Relay League. He also was a licensed ham radio operator since 1933 with his distinctive call sign of W9OUT.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters; Adelaide, Olive, Francis, Rose, Jeanette, 3 brothers; Norbert, Elroy and Joseph, his first wife Margaret and his infant son Paul. He is survived by his 5 children; Susan Buxton (Thomas), JoAnn Riechwald (John), Michael (Susan), William (Ann) and David (Cindy), grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his second wife Kathryn and stepson Patrick Neuman. In addition, he and is survived by his 4 stepchildren; Alison Christenson (Mark), Paul Neuman, Mike Neuman (LaVonne) and Thomas Neuman (Marlene) and their children and grandchildren.
Our family would like to give thanks to Dr Michael Hiebert and the 5th floor staff of Holy Family Memorial Hospital. Our appreciation also goes to the staff and volunteers of the Sharon S Richardson Community Hospice.
CQ, CQ, CQ, this is W9OUT wishing you 73's and signing off.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 19 to July 21, 2019