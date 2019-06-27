|
Herman E. Durkey
Grant - Herman E. Durkey, age 86 of the Town of Grant, Shawano County, passed away Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton, with his family by his side.
Herman Eugene Durkey was born March 23, 1933 in Clintonville, WI son to the late Emil & Hilda (Johnson) Durkey. He attended Sunrise School in the Town of Dupont and later played baseball for the Marion Mustangs; graduating from Marion High School in 1954. Herman was united in marriage to Betty E. Dey on June 12, 1954 at St. Martin Lutheran Church, Clintonville. He was employed by a cheese factory in Cecil, WI for a time, and earned his cheese maker's license; he later drove pop truck for Wissmann Beverage, Marion. Herman worked briefly on the family farm in the Town of Dupont, and later was hired as a welder for Marion Body Works until his retirement in the mid-1990s after many years of service. After his retirement, he and Betty worked at Helbach Farms with potatoes. Herman loved to be outdoors hunting deer, turkey, and small game; as well as wetting a line for some pan-fish. He played dart ball for St. John's Lutheran Church, Marion and continued to follow baseball both locally and professionally. Woodworking was a passion of his; he made lawn ornaments for folks, and took on projects for himself. Herman was also the woodworking and rabbit leader for the McKinley 4-H Club, as well as the General Leader. He enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music, and spending time outside feeding the birds. He was able to do some traveling with family over the years to places like Yellowstone National Park, Niagara Fall, and Canada. Herman will be remembered as a friendly, caring man whose was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Herman is survived by his children: Janice (Jack) Soik, Joyce (Bruce) Natzke, Allen (Miriam) Durkey, Barbara (Randy) Buss, Carl (Karen) Durkey, & Phyllis (Jason Meyer) Brandenburg.
Grandchildren: Ann (James) Lyshik, Christine (Jason) Milanowski, John (Crystal) Natzke, Tim (Katie) Natzke, Brenda (Andrew Gray) Natzke, Holly (Dennis) Lehman, Heather Durkey, Carolyn Buss, Christopher Buss, Kaitlyn Durkey & Kailey (Lucas Tice) Brandenburg.
Great-Grandchildren: Anissa, Brock, Hunter, Dominic, Zachary, Addison, Ethan, Roselyn, Kayson, Ella, & Jolene.
Sister: Florence Helms
Also numerous other nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; sister, Eldora Krueger; & a brother, Kenneth Durkey.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Christus Lutheran Church, Clintonville with the Rev. Brian Crocker officiating. Interment will take place at Roseland Cemetery, Town of Dupont at 5 PM.
Friends may call on Friday at the church from 1 PM until the time of service.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Marion is assisting the family with the arrangements.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 27, 2019