Herman Wallace "Hermie" Stecker
Potter, Wisconsin - Herman Wallace Stecker, age 88, walked with God on earth and continued his walk with God in heaven on October 20, 2020. Herman was born August 20, 1932, in Hilbert, Wisconsin, to the late Herman and Norma (Beil) Stecker. Hermie married Audrey Peterson on August 14, 1954.
It has been said, "Preach the Gospel at all times … and only when necessary, use words." Hermie exuded that every day of his life. He didn't talk a lot, but he communicated his faith in the way he lived his life, and how he showed the love of God to everyone he came across daily. He further proclaimed the Gospel of the Lord by being a Gideon, sharing the Word of God in the Calumet-Manitowoc county area. He found great joy being a member of Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church in Potter, always looking for places to serve the Body of Christ without recognition, but building everyone up. Many people who have met Hermie have attributed his kind demeanor and positive attitude to their love of the Lord and the welcome they felt at Peace.
Dad had a knack for fixing things, both big and small. He was a big 'Ford Guy' and worked many years at Les Stumpf Ford as their service manager. His attributes caught the eyes of many at Ford's Corporate Headquarters and his technical skills were highly sought after.
In his free time, Hermie appreciated the quiet and calm of fishing. He was proud to have taught his children and grandchildren the talent of catching and cleaning fish. Hermie had a heart of love who appreciated the ability work and help better the lives of those around him. He enjoyed being outside, cutting wood, cutting lawn and being in the company of others. He especially appreciated being the best fan of high school sports, and was well known for being one of the first in attendance to each event.
Hermie and Audrey raised five children: Jeanne, Lori, Sandra, Douglas, and Barbara. They also count Maria Benavides Corales as their Costa Rican daughter. We are so happy Maria could be with us in the fall of 2018.
Hermie is survived by his children, Jeanne (Marc) Axelrod, Lori (Nolan) Schmidt, Sandy (Paul) Cummings, Doug Stecker, special friend Jenelle Christen, and Barb (Mark) Quasius. His grandchildren: Summer Schmidt, Justin (Julie) Schmidt, Jakob (Alicia) Schmidt, Troy Cummings, and special friend Sheila Vander Linden and her daughter Annabella, Derek Cummings and special friend Kelly Mulligan, Skylar (Leah) Stecker and Whitney (Nick) Ziegler, Grant Quasius and Lauren Quasius, and his great-grandchildren Sierra Thomas, Treyten and Braxten Schmidt, Beckham Stecker, and Colton Schmidt with one to arrive soon, Baby Ziegler.
He is further survived by his sister Marilyn Stache and brothers-in-law Terrence Woelfel and Ambrose Lisowe, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Audrey; a daughter, Debra Rose, his brothers: Herb (Cleo) Stecker, Willie (Audrey Mae) Stecker; his sisters: Lorna Lisowe, Mariann (Clarence) Buechel,
Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Allen Stache, Carol Woelfel, Shirley (Earl "Joe") Wolf, and great grandson Brycen Schmidt.
Many thanks to dad's West Haven family especially during this year when we could not come inside to visit.
Our family would like to extend a grateful thank you to everyone at Heartland Hospice, the nurses and staff of Westhaven who loved him as family and looked after ever daily need of his, and the needs of his family.
We will mourn our loss of Hermie and celebrate his entrance into Heaven. Funeral services for Hermie will be held on Sunday, October 25, at Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church in Potter at 3:00 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Marc Axelrod will officiate. Burial will follow in the Brillion Community Cemetery in Brillion. A time of visitation will take place at Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm.
There will be a live stream of the service through FaceBook and YouTube. Please visit peaceinpotter.org
for the links.