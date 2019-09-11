Services
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
516 De Pere St.
Menasha, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
516 De Pere St.
Menasha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilary Swiechowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilary F. "Switch" Swiechowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilary F. "Switch" Swiechowski Obituary
Hilary "Switch" F. Swiechowski

Menasha - Menasha - Hilary Francis Swiechowski, 84 passed away at home Sunday, September 8, 2019. He will always be loved by his wife, Cleo (Nytes) and family. Sheila & Tom Miske -Phillips; Jane & Ken Hackstock -Greenville; Brenda & Tim Schafer -Darboy; Karen & Dan Nelson -Menasha: Shawn & George Swiechowski -Hortonville; grandchildren Monica, Shawna, Julia Nelson, Aaron Schafer and Luke Swiechowski. His siblings Cecile Lingnowski, John(Sally) Swiechowski, Pat(Jack) Krueger and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Monica & George Swiechowski; siblings Alvina & Paul Grall, MaryAnn & Al Doutre, brother-in-law Ray Lingnowski.

Hilary was a printer by trade and an avid carpenter. He has a passion for gardening and a beautiful yard.He was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist church with many years as a mass server and usher.

The funeral services will be at 12:30 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha (516 De Pere St., Menasha) on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers the memorial will be for St. John the Baptist church in Menasha WI in Hilary's name.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
Download Now
postcrescent