|
|
Hilary "Switch" F. Swiechowski
Menasha - Menasha - Hilary Francis Swiechowski, 84 passed away at home Sunday, September 8, 2019. He will always be loved by his wife, Cleo (Nytes) and family. Sheila & Tom Miske -Phillips; Jane & Ken Hackstock -Greenville; Brenda & Tim Schafer -Darboy; Karen & Dan Nelson -Menasha: Shawn & George Swiechowski -Hortonville; grandchildren Monica, Shawna, Julia Nelson, Aaron Schafer and Luke Swiechowski. His siblings Cecile Lingnowski, John(Sally) Swiechowski, Pat(Jack) Krueger and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Monica & George Swiechowski; siblings Alvina & Paul Grall, MaryAnn & Al Doutre, brother-in-law Ray Lingnowski.
Hilary was a printer by trade and an avid carpenter. He has a passion for gardening and a beautiful yard.He was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist church with many years as a mass server and usher.
The funeral services will be at 12:30 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha (516 De Pere St., Menasha) on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers the memorial will be for St. John the Baptist church in Menasha WI in Hilary's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 11, 2019