Hayward Funeral Home
15571W Co Hwy B
Hayward, WI 54843
(715) 634-2609
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Hayward, WI
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Hayward, WI
Hilbert Everett Wege


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hilbert Everett Wege Obituary
Hilbert Everett Wege

Hayward - Hilbert Everett Wege, age 86, of Hayward, WI passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his home lovingly surrounded by his family.

A memorial service celebrating Bert's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15th, at First Lutheran Church in Hayward with Pastor Joel Bacon officiating. Music will be provided by Rebecca Iverson and Randy Schwartzhoff. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Interment will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or First Lutheran Church, PO Box 346, Hayward, WI 54843.

Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019
