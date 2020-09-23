1/1
Hilda Lachapell
1921 - 2020
Hilda Lachapell

Menasha - Hilda A. Lachapell, age 99 of Menasha, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born March 19, 1921 to the late Peter and Katherine Krisch in Kaukauna and married Joseph Lachapell on November 3, 1952.

Hilda was a long-time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha and served in their Holy Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Nicolet Ladies and loved nothing more than taking care of the children in her life. She will be remembered for her talent of knitting, having made many mittens, hats, scarves, and even afghans over the years. She was very proud of her 222 bowling score and no one ever turned down her cheesecakes!

Hilda is survived by her children: Robert (Ruth); Alan (Kristen); Kathy (Wally) Rush; and JoAnn (Dan) Schmitzer; by her grandchildren: Jeff (Lindsey); Mark (Kimberly); Scott (Melinda); Becki (Bill) Hahnen; Crystal (Andrew Johnson) Vander Loop; Joseph Vander Loop; Brandy (Omar Ruiz) Rush; Khyleigh and Hazel Schmitzer; Dan (Sarah) and Dana Lachapell. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren: Mason, Parker, Jack, Bryce, Sawyer, Faith, Westley, Wyatt, Jenavive, Juliana, Ava, and Omar, and by her Dan and Dana's mother, Marilyn (Ken); as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; by her son David (Mary); by her son-in-law, Ron Vander Loop; and by her siblings: Annie (William) Kuehl; Peter, Henry, Robert, and Frank (Marian) Krisch.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Paider. Hilda will join Joe at Greenlawn Memorial Park for eternal rest.

Westgor Funeral Homes

1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
