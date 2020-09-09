Holly J. Jury
Appleton - Holly was taken to be with her parents, Alton and Janet Gaertner, son Collin and daughter Janet Carol, far too soon. The Lord must have needed a woman with many talents and a great sense of humor. She fought a tough battle with many health problems for several years and was finally consumed by the enormity of them and passed away on September 7, 2020. On May 26, 1977, she married the love of her life, Tom Jury, and she was and remains the same to him.
Holly had three children, Collin, deceased at the young age of 44 due to kidney complications; Angela Derks, Appleton; and Janet Carol who she lost in 1987. She leaves behind the love of her life, Tom; her only surviving daughter, Angela; daughter-in-law Melissa Jury; and four wonderful grandchildren whom she was very proud of: Amber Derks (soon to be Micke), Krystina Derks and Kadin and Melana Jury. She will also miss and be missed by her daughter Angela's significant other, Mike Sommers and his children Jacob and Delanie and by Kameron Micke, who will marry granddaughter Amber on September 19th. Both Kameron and Mike were always supportive and helpful and were such welcomed additions to the family. Then there are her brothers-in-law, or brothers-outlaws as she called them kindly, David(Katie) Ottman, Joe(Linda) Ottman, Chuck Jury and Connie Jury(Drew Wasinger). She also has a brother Chris Gaertner (Mary), nephew Brad (Rhonda) Gaertner and niece Shelly Gaertner. Holly worked for over 20 years at Plexus Corp and had many special friends there including Brian and Lori Daberkow. Her friends Kathy and Don Wickersheim and their children were always close and special friends.
Holly was involved in many craft projects and loved to decorate, especially at Christmas. She was so proud to have one of the most spectacular Christmas Village sets seen anywhere. She also loved cardinals and hummingbirds. She will be so missed by everyone whose life she has touched, even those who were the mark of her wonderful sense of humor. Tom will never forget the great times they had and she will always remain the love of his life.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.
The family wishes to thank ThedaCare Hospice for their care in Holly's final days. And a very special thank you to the friends and family who were able to visit before she passed. Holly we love and miss you! Rest in peace with your parents and children. We will all see you again in a happier time. Love you, Sweetheart!