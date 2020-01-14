|
Houston A. Wilson
Bear Creek - MSGT (Ret.) Houston "Sarge" Wilson, 82, passed peacefully at home Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born July 17, 1937, at Grays, AR, first born of the late Houston & LaVerne Wilson. He married Joan Wilson sharing 52 years together. They have two children.
Sarge served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1976, retiring at Master Sergeant - he also served multiple tours in Vietnam and duty stations throughout Europe. Some of Jo & Sarge's greatest memories were spent throughout Germany and France during his assignments there. One of his greatest joys was taking his family to a different country on the weekends.
Upon retiring, Sarge brought the family to Bear Creek, Wisconsin where they opened "Jo & Sarge's Coachlite Inn" later simply known as "Jo & Sarge's". This became a fun gathering place for families, farmers, travelers, hunters and many community groups to gather.
His next calling came a few years later when the Village of Bear Creek needed a waste water treatment plant operator. As Chief Operator, he facilitated the installation of a new water system in the village, a position he was trained for during his time in the Army. He loved to learn and his continual education in both water treatment and law enforcement gave him a real sense of pride. Sarge became the marshal of Bear Creek, being deputized in both Waupaca and Outagamie counties to fill the needs of this county-line village. He served the Village of Bear Creek for over 20 years. He was involved with several community organizations over the years: (Life Member), Veterans of Foreign Wars (Life Member), the American Legion, Lions Club, Loyal Order of Moose, volunteer fireman, and county Fire Warden. He was put to work each Christmas (along with the whole family), proudly working with and delivering food and gifts boxes for the Goodfellows Group for nearly 40 years.
He could be seen mowing the lawn throughout the summers and plowing snow in the winter, with his best girlfriend, Kia, at his side. Always a working man, he rarely sat until his shoes came off at the end of the day. Kia, the family fur-baby would often sit at his feet with her paw upon his boots - awaiting him to be done for the day, the boots to come off, allowing her too, to rest.
Sarge was a patriotic man, loved home remodeling and wood work. His southern cadence enhanced his strength, patience and calm nature. Sarge wore many hats over the years and prided himself in his loyalty to his work. To the end, he never complained of the changes and ultimate incapacitation that ALS brought him. He said that his greatest joy came with being with his family. Take your boots off Dad, you can rest now. Your work on earth is done.
He leaves his loving wife, Joan, their children and their families. Roger (Shiocton), Tina (Dawn) (Green Bay).
Funeral services will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at St. Martin's Lutheran Church (100 Clinton St., Clintonville, WI). Visitation is at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM with military honors to follow. Pastor Brian Weber will be officiating. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com <http://www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020