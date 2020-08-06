Howard Baumgart
Kaukauna - Howard Baumgart, 91, passed away on August 5, 2020. Howard was born on August 27, 1928 to Wilfred and Nellie (Coenen) Baumgart. On September 23, 1948 he was united in marriage to Bernice Vanden Heuvel. Howard retired from Kimberly Clark/ Midtec after working there since he was 18. He enjoyed golfing, playing baseball and softball. In retirement he and Bernice enjoyed the cottage at White Potato Lake and spending the winters in Mesa, Arizona. Howard played drums in the Kimberly Community band and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends socializing. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and their visits were always special and cherished.
Howard is survived by his children; Don (Shelly) Baumgart, Greg (Joan) Baumgart, Jackie (Jeff) Berrens, Mark (Diane) Baumgart, Bonnie (Don) Oudenhoven, Joyce (Gene) Frederickson, Carol (Scott) Doran, 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, a brother-in-law George (Jan) Vanden Heuvel, sister-in-law Bev Baumgart, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bernice, two children; Dennis and Mary Jo, and his five siblings.
The funeral liturgy for Howard will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 Pine St., Little Chute. A time of visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and a special thank you to Shannon.