Howard Essmann
Cloverleaf Lakes - Howard Essmann, age 79, of Cloverleaf Lakes, Clintonville, passed away February 20, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN.
Howard was born May 24, 1940 in Clintonville, WI. He was the son of the late Carl and Emma (Peters) Essmann, also of Clintonville. He attended St. Martin elementary school and graduated from Clintonville High School in 1958. On December 26, 1964, Howard married Shirley Klukas in Bloomer, WI. They were married until Shirley's passing on April 21, 2001.
For 36 years, he was employed as an engineer at FWD Seagrave corporation, retiring on January 3, 1997. He took great pride in the work he did and often stopped at fire houses to see the trucks in use.
Howard and Shirley retired to Pine Lake, Clintonville. Howard enjoyed working outdoors, making firewood, planting trees, doing yardwork and helping his neighbors. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and season ticket holder, attending many games in the Lombardi era. When asked when he got those tickets, his response was "1965, when they added that part of the stadium on." However, he was one that did NOT attend the Ice Bowl - He forgot to sign the check and was not issued a ticket. He was a member of Christus Lutheran Church from 1964 until his passing.
Survivors include his daughter, Carolyn Essmann, Lakeville, MN, son John (Sherri) Essmann, Wayne, IL, his granddaughter, Morgan (Maggie) Essmann, and his AFS Daughter, Patty (Ale) Delise, Milan, Italy. Sisters-in-Law, Sharon Gunderman, Muskego, WI, and Mary Essmann, Ocala, FL.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, his parents, and his brother Harold Essmann.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Christus Lutheran Church at 2 PM with the Rev. Brian Crocker officiating. Internment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville. Friends may call at the at Christus Lutheran Church from 1 PM until the time of the service. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting the Essmann family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Clintonville Goodfellows.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020