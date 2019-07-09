|
|
Howard L. Kohler
Winchester - Howard "Howie" L. Kohler Jr., age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in his home after a remarkable fight with cancer. He was born on April 21, 1951 to the late Howard Kohler Sr. and Marian (Rasmussen) Kohler in Neenah, Wisconsin.
Howie graduated from Winneconne High school and enlisted in the National Guard after finishing his secondary education. He married Nancy Tracy on August 14, 1971 and they were married for 19 years. He resided in Menasha, Wisconsin for many years and more recently Winchester. He was a trained pipefitter and worked in the metal fabrication industry for many years.
Howie had a passion for the natural world, was a sportsman, and enjoyed biking, gardening, and many outdoor activities. He was an avid reader, was intellectually curious, and had interests in politics and social justice. Howie also loved his many friends and family and will be remembered for his compassionate and kind spirit.
Howie is survived by his three children, Jason Kohler, Lori (Eric) Akstulewicz, and Kristy (Matthew) Kelly; five grandchildren, McKenzie, MiKayla, and Madison Akstulewicz, and Franklin and Vivienne Kelly. He is also survived by his mother, Marian Kohler; six brothers and sisters, Lana (Bruce) Gast, Lee (Candace) Kohler, LuAnn (Randy) Bradley, Carl Kohler, Christian (Linda) Kohler, and Ronald, Sr. (Chrissy) Kohler. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Howie was preceded in death by his father, Howard Kohler Sr.; his two brothers, Calvin and Roger Kohler; and sister, Karen (Kohler) Eake.
A memorial event will be held at the Scheig Center and Gardens on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:30-7:30pm with Military Honors taking place at 5:30pm with the Neenah/Menasha Veterans Honor Guard. The Scheig Center Gardens is located at 1313 Witzke Blvd. inside Appleton Memorial Park in Appleton, Wisconsin.
The family would like to extend deep gratitude to Dr. Anne Traynor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Carbone Cancer Center for being Howie's strongest ally in his fight against cancer, as well as Ann, Andrea, and Christine with Heartland Hospice. In addition, the family would also like to give a special thank you to LuAnn and Randy Bradley for going above and beyond with their care, love, and support. Howie will be missed by everyone who had the fortune of knowing him.
Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 9 to July 10, 2019