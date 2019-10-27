|
Howard R. Hayek
Kaukauna, Wisconsin - Howard R. 'Howie' Hayek, age 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 25, 2019, following a courageous 8-year battle with cancer.
Howard was born September 26, 1938 in Laona, Wisconsin to the late Charles and Florence (Kamps) Hayek. Following his graduation, Howard served one year in the Army National Guard before joining the United States Air Force and serving from 1956-1960. Howard met, fell in love with and married Elaine Siebers, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage September 22nd of this year. Howard worked his whole civilian life for Allis Chalmers, building heavy machinery for road construction, which he was extremely proud. Howie was a devout Catholic, who practiced his faith in every way possible, by striving to set an example for all who knew him. He prayed the Rosary with Elaine daily and was very involved with the church. Just a few of the many different capacities he served in were Eucharistic Minister, Leading Faith Formation at St. Anthony's in Tigerton and Church Treasurer .
After retirement, more time was available for Howie to spend on some of his favorite things like building in his workshop, playing cards, Yahtzee, crossword puzzles and word searches. His favorite color was green so it comes as no surprise that he loved the Packers and FROGS!! Howie's visits with Elaine in his last years to Kwik Trip were one of his most cherished things to do; having a cup of his favorite Chai Latte and socializing with the workers, patrons and anyone he met. Above anything else, he loved spending time with his family. This is especially true of Howie's grandkids, which extended to more than just those related to him, as he was a wonderful "grandpa" to almost every child he met. Howard truly leaves a legacy of joy and love for his family and friends that will never be forgotten.
Howie is survived by his wife and love of his life, Elaine; son, Colonel Kevin (Connie) Philpot and their children: Carly and Casey; daughter, Vicki (Jim) Knaak and their children: Heidi (Tim) Schneze, Becki Wachsmuth and Kevin Moore; daughter, Belinda 'Bee' (Thomas) Micke and their children: Tommy, Julia and Veronica; daughter, Janine (Joe) Micke; daughter, Alicia Hayek and her children: Jose and Dominique; sister, Theresa 'Susie' (Jim) Wizner and their children: Michael, Julie and Susie; and numerous in laws, nieces, nephews, other family and friends!
Howard was preceded in death by his siblings, Myron 'Mike,' Hillary 'Bill,' Sam, Mary, Donna, Kathy, Jeanne and Eilleen.
Visitation for Howie will take place from 3-6 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Kaukauna, with a Vigil Svc. at 6 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Howie at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer St., Kaukauna, by Rev. Kyle Sladek. Family and friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of mass. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Kaukauna, with military honors being rendered.
Howie's family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude for the loving care provided by his nurse, Jolene, caregiver, Ida, Dr. Krueger, Dr. Weise and all those who offered their love and encouragement through this journey!
"Rest in peace, Daddy!" -your children
To leave a special message or condolences please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019