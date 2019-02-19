|
|
Howard Thern
New London - Howard Thern, New London, age 82, was called to his heavenly home Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Howard was born in the Town of Liberty on June 13, 1936, son of the late Victor and Evelyn (Lemke) Thern. Howard was a graduate of Shiocton High School. After high school, he left home to serve in the U.S. Army. Upon returning, he enrolled in the Green Bay Badger Business College where he met the love of his life, Carol Gruel. On August 19, 1961, Howard and Carol were united in marriage at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Symco. They were married for 50 years, and together raised three sons on their farm near New London. Howard provided for his family by working as a mill manager at Pacon Corporation for more than 30 years. Howard's passion was growing apples in his orchard and selling them at the Appleton Farm Market, Greenville Fall Fair, and New London Cheese & Sausage Festival. His apple business was a labor of love as it provided an opportunity to spend time with family, make friends at the market, and socialize with visitors to the farm. When not in the orchard, Howard could be found gardening with grandchildren, attending grandchildren's events, driving around to visit nephews and nieces, or simply having coffee with friends in New London. He is survived by his three sons: Allan Thern, and his children: Emalie, Olivia (fiancé Joe Dwyer), Isaiah, and Alicia Thern; Kurt (Gina) and their children: Brock, Haden, and Kaia Thern; William (Patti) and their children: Tayler (Joe) Mayefski, Dustin, and Alaina Thern; brother Jerome Thern, nephews, and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol, his father and mother, brother Harland (LaJoy) Thern, brother John (Helen) Thern, sister Dorothy (John) Engel, sister Joyce Thern, sister-in-law Sandy Thern, father-in-law Rhinard Gruel, and mother-in-law Eunice Gruel.
A funeral service for Howard will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 752 East Grandview, Hortonville, with Rev. Ralph Rosenberg officiating. Visitation will be held at church Wednesday evening 4-7 p.m. and Thursday morning 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ellington Cemetery, Township of Ellington.
A special thanks goes to all the doctors and nurses who cared for Howard at Froedtert Hospital and ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton.
Psalm 17:8 Keep me as the apple of your eye; hide me in the shadow of your wings.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 19, 2019