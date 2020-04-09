|
|
Hugo Dean Mielke, Jr.
Marion - Hugo Dean Mielke, Jr., a Dupont Cheese salesman, life-long farmer and resident of the Marion WI area, passed away as the result of an unexpected medical emergency on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 64 at St Mary's Hospital in Green Bay.
Hugo was born in Clintonville WI on October 25th, 1955 to Hugo and Meta Mielke. He graduated from Marion High School and was a passionate farmer and livestock vitamin salesperson for many years. He then managed Prime Time Bar and Grill in Marion where his story and joke telling was in its prime. Most recently Hugo was an unforgettable salesman for Dupont Cheese since 2007.
Although his given name was Hugo, many friends called him Otto, and his family affectionately knew his as Junior. Junior was an amazing goodwill ambassador for the Marion community. His heart and personality was as big as his sense of humor. Junior was a devoted uncle and a favorite to so many of his nieces and nephews, whose lives he touched in so many ways. Whether you had the opportunity to meet him during his farming days, a visit to Prime Time, or were lucky enough to meet him during a cheese demo, we are sure he had a lasting impression on you. Maybe you knew Junior from the poker or sheepshead tables, ball diamonds, bowling alley, dart ball, or enjoyed a game of "Guts-Frisbee" with him back in the day. No doubt your interaction with him was entertaining and left you smiling. That is the kind of guy who Junior was.
Junior was a spiritual man and had a personal relationship with Jesus. Please help us carry on Hugo's memory by paying forward his big heart, goodwill, and most of all his great stories and jokes. I know we speak for all who knew him when we say thank you Junior for having such a positive impact in so many people's lives. You will sincerely be missed.
Hugo is survived by brothers Kenneth, Dennis and Donald Mielke, and sister Karen (Mielke) Moderson (brother-in-law is Mark Moderson), as well as many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, coworkers and cheese lovers everywhere. Hugo was preceeded in death by his father, Hugo Mielke Sr. and Mother, Meta (Watters) Mielke, 2 siblings in infancy; Danny Lee and Carol, as well as his sister-in-law, Shirley (Patri) Mielke.
There will be a vehicle procession to honor Hugo on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Immediate family will gather at Dupont Cheese at 1:00pm. At 1:30, a procession will begin, consisting of the hearse, a Dupont Cheese vehicle and family members' vehicles. The procession will drive to Marion via Hwy 110. Extended family members and friends are encouraged to line Main Street in Marion and pay their respects as the procession passes. The procession will drive to Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home in Marion. At 2:00pm, a small memorial service will be conducted in the funeral home parking lot (reserved for immediate family). However, friends and other family members may park in the area to listen to a live radio broadcast of the service, officiated by Pastor Karen Riemer, by tuning to 88.3 FM on the car radio. The broadcast unit was tested and reception is good at Northwinds Banquet Hall, as well as the track parking lot on Mavis Road. A community gathering to celebrate Hugo's life is planned for a later date.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay and everyone in the community for the outpouring of support they received. An online guestbook can be signed at www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020