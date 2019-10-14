|
|
Hugo L. Kons Sr.
Appleton - Hugo, age 81, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home with his family after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Hugo was born in Darboy, July 14, 1938, son of the late Jacob and Anna (Kate) Heimmerman Kons.
Hugo was united in marriage to Sharon Lee Zurilla on May 30, 1970 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Appleton. The couple has enjoyed over 49 years together. Hugo graduated from Holy Angels School, Darboy, Kimberly High School, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He worked at Kimberly Clark Corp. Research obtaining 4 patents. He also worked at Appleton Yellow Cab, Mike's Cycle Shop, and Automotive Supply Company. Hugo enjoyed being with family, playing music with friends and performing on his guitar and banjo, motorcycle riding, recycling, fixing things, and crossword and Sudoku puzzles.
Hugo is survived by his loving wife Sharon Lee; two sons: Hugo Kons Jr., Appleton, and Kevin Kons and wife Katherine Brisick, Wheaton IL; two brothers: Jacob and Lucia Kons Jr., Garland, Texas, and Gerald and Jean Kons, Florida; a brother-in-law Micah Oriedo, Kenya; and three sisters-in-law:, LaVerne Kons, Neenah, Dorothy Kons, Menasha, and Marie Kons, Ogdensburg. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Hugo was further preceded in death by seven brothers: Gregory, Norman, Bernard, Merlyn, Alex, Leander, and infant brother Adrian; four sisters: Eileen Willems van Dijk, Kathleen Oriedo, Diane Matuszak, and infant sister Catherine; three brothers-in-law: Emil Wolff, Geradus Willems van Dijk, and LeRoy Matuszak; and two sisters-in-law: Betty Kons and Rosemary Kons.
Mass of Christian burial for Hugo will be 12:00 (noon) on Friday October 18, 2019 at ST. THERESE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 213 E. Wisconsin Ave; with Fr. Ryan Starks officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening at Valley Funeral Home from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, and continue at the church Friday morning beginning at 10:00 until 11:45 AM, with Mass to follow at 12:00 PM (noon). Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Appleton.
Hugo's family would like to extend a special thank you to Ascension Hospice, Ascension Heart and Lung Center, Primary Care Associates, and all of the doctors and nurses that cared for Hugo during his long sickness.
Think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched. For nothing loved is ever lost, and he was loved so much.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019