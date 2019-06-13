|
|
Ida J. Feltman
New London - Ida Josephine Feltman, age 89, of New London, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at ThedaCare Appleton. Ida was born to the late Guissepe and Margaret Giaimo in Milwaukee on January 28, 1930. She was united in marriage to Meinard Feltman on July 28, 1977 in Mt. Vernon, Il. Ida was an avid bowler and member of the New London Historical Society. She worked in the office at New London Family Medical Center from 1977 until her retirement in 2009. Ida was a member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary and 40/8 LaFemmes.
Ida is survived by her grandchildren, Anthony (Taralee) Williams and Amy Kaempf; daughter, Debby Wanty; sister, Mary Geraci; step-grandchildren, Suzie (David) Helgerson, Barb (Steve) Lee, Linda (Ted) Radtke and Jim (Laura) Feltman; great-grandchildren, Ana, Lucas, Marcus, Logan and Riley and step-son-in-law, Jean (Cindy) Besaw. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and her good friend, Bob Polaske.
Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Meinard; sisters, Josie and Annie; daughter, Kathleen (Lyle) Williams; stepchildren, Jim, Joan and Fran and her dogs, Roxie and Ginger.
The funeral service for Ida will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2019