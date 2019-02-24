|
|
Ilene E. Ernst
Appleton - Ilene Esther Ernst, age 89, died peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Brewster Village surrounded by her family.
Ilene was born on July 21, 1929 in Appleton the daughter of the late Walter and Caroline (Arnold) Gustin.
She was a lifelong Appleton area resident. Ilene was united in marriage on March 19, 1955 to Marvin G. Ernst. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her animals, but mostly she was a great homemaker that had a deep love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ilene is survived by her loving family, Carol (Phil) Taylor, Hortonville, Jim (Donna) Ernst, Appleton, Ellen McCoy and special friend Rick, Menasha, Karen Seefeldt and special friend Bob, Appleton, Vicky Moon and special friend Ron, Appleton, 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Ilene was preceded in death by her husband in 2001, and two daughters, Barb Everson and Gail Meidam, and her brother, Kenneth Gustin.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Appleton Humane Society. Ilene's family would like to extend a special thank you the staff of Brewster Village and Affinity Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion shown unto Ilene and her family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019