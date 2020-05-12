|
Inez A. Tews
Menasha - Inez A. Tews, 2 months short of 103, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Gardens of Fountain Way in Menasha. She was born in Forest Junction on July 11, 1917 to Grace and Julius Spletter. She attended Appleton Public Elementary and Senior High Schools. On October 20, 1934 she married Harry Tews and moved to Menasha.
Inez lived by the motto "It's better to wear out than rust out", so she kept herself busy with her flower and vegetable gardens, sewing, baking, knitting, crocheting, traveling and in later life took up quilting. A firm believer in "serving others" Inez donated many hours volunteering at Menasha Senior Center sewing quilts for the needy, St. Elizabeth Hospital Auxiliary knitting caps for babies and smocking dresses for stillborn babies, Hospice visitation and was an active member of St. Mary Church in Menasha, National Catholic Order of Foresters and Menasha Homemakers.
Inez is survived by a son Jim (Sandy) of Appleton; daughter Darlene (John Zahringer) of Brooksville, FL; Susan (Bruce Benning) of Menasha; Kristine (John Metcalf) of Eau Claire; 13 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Inez was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Harry; infant son Donald; infant granddaughter Brenda Tews; brothers Norm and Leon Spletter.
Special thanks from Inez to her friends and neighbors, especially Carol Noskowiak, Barbara Kemps, Deacon Rick Dvorak and staff at Gardens of Fountain Way for their loving care and support.
Due to COVID 19 limitations there will be a private ceremony for family with interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Neenah.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Ascension at Home-Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 12 to May 13, 2020