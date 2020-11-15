Inge A. Hoppa
Appleton - Inge A. Hoppa, 91, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton. Inge was born on April 14, 1929 to Georg and Else (Tungerthal) Joh in Mannheim, Germany. Inge was united in marriage to Stanley Hoppa of Stevens Point, Wisconsin on November 8, 1947 in Mannheim, Germany where Stanley was stationed with the US Army. They spent 71 years together before his passing on November 8, 2018. Inge trained as a seamstress in Germany and enjoyed sewing, knitting and crafting throughout her lifetime. She loved her home on Bailey's Lake in Waupaca, Wisconsin and they had many fun winters in Florida where they had a second home for over thirty years. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
She is survived by her four children: George (Nancy) Hoppa, Calvin (Jenny) Hoppa, Jeffrey (Sue) Hoppa, Inge (Dale Klein) Hoppa; 6 grandchildren: Scott (Karen) Hoppa, Tracy (Paul ) Weyde, Chief Warrant Officer Jim (Jodi) Hoppa, Audrey (Andy) Rosin, Tim (Julie Proscia) Hoppa, and Jody (David) Pye; 7 great grandchildren: Bailey, Wyatt, Finley, Brecken, Jade, Chase, Hadley; one sister: Edith; a sister in law: Delores; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Inge was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Stanley.
The family held a private funeral liturgy for Inge at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Appleton on Friday, November 13, 2020. It can be viewed by visiting Inge's obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
. Memorials may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Community Outreach, www.occo-wis.org
or the American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org
.
Inge will be interred next summer with her husband, Stanley, at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, Wisconsin. The family will have a celebration of Inge's life at that time.