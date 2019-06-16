Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Iola "Lee" Brezina

Neenah - Today we are rejoicing that our sweet, adorable mom (The Nana) is dancing to Glenn Miller in heaven with our dad. She passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Cherry Meadows Hospice. With encouragement from the staff, Wendy and Jill crawled into bed with her and were holding her as she took her last breath. They were listening to In the Mood by Glenn Miller. We believe that our dad extended her an invitation to dance and she took his hand into heaven. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on August 5, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Neenah. A full obituary will run Sunday, July 28, 2019. Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements, 722-7151.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019
