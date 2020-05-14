|
Iona Pauline Anderson
Winchester - Iona Pauline Anderson was born February 12, 1922, in Garber, Iowa. She passed away peacefully in her home in Winchester on May 12, 2020, at the age of 98. Iona is survived by her son, Gary (Janet) Anderson; three grandchildren, Joseph (Sandra), Nicolaus and Dawn; two great-grandchildren, Loren and Pauline. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Germaine Anderson; nephews, Mark, Larry and Clyde Anderson; nieces, Jacalyn Feit and Andrea Slagoski.
Iona's husband, Loren, preceded her in death. She faithfully and lovingly stayed by his side until his passing in 1994.
Iona lived a full life. Her parents moved from Iowa to Seattle, Washington when she was four. In 1943 she wanted to serve her country to "free a man to fight." She joined the Marine Corps because according to her, "they had the best-looking uniforms!" Iona served until the end of WWII, achieving the rank of sergeant. Prior to her discharge she met her beloved Loren, a fellow Marine, and they married in 1946. Throughout her life Iona enjoyed road trips, camping, hiking, horseback riding, fishing, target shooting, sewing, gardening, painting and baking, especially cookies and cakes for her family. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Winchester (Larsen, WI) serving joyfully in various capacities. The Lord blessed her with a sweet disposition and a humble heart. Iona was generous with whatever she had and always thankful for family and friends. She is loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
God speaks through Solomon in the book of Ecclesiastes, chapter 3: "To all things there is an appointed time, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. A time to be born and a time to die; a time to plant and a time to pluck up that which is planted. A time to weep and a time to laugh; a time to mourn and a time to dance...... He hath made everything beautiful in His time." Iona is truly beautiful. She has been a blessing from the Lord to both her family and all who know her.
A private family graveside service and burial with military honors was held at the Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 14 to May 17, 2020