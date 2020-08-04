1/
Irene A. Janos
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Irene A. Janos

Menasha -

Irene A. (Sunderlin) Janos passed away Sunday July 26, 2020 at her home in Menasha WI.

She was born November 27, 1950 in Menomonie WI, to Ross and Dorothy (Korsboen) Sunderlin. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1970. She then attended Chippewa Valley Technical College for 2 years. She worked at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. She married Richard Janos on September 18, 1972 and moved to Appleton WI, where she worked at Lawrence University until she retired.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ross and Dorothy (Korsboen) Sunderlin and her husband Richard Janos. She is survived by her sister Sandra Behling (Ray), Donna Koranski (Tom), brother-in-law Jerry Janos (Sylvia), sister-in-law Linda King (Tom), several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews also her companion Joseph Kaufman.

Due to COVID-19 her memorial service will be planed later on.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
August 1, 2020
Irene was always a dear friend, from high school, working at the State Theatre and being in her wedding, I will miss her, so glad Mike and I went to visit her in her home and glad she came to Stoughton and stayed with us. Prayers to her family.
Diane Werner
Friend
